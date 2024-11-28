TCL takes first tentative step into mobile projector space

Well known for its competitively priced room-dominating TVs, Chinese consumer tech multinational TCL is now offering a more flexible way to watch big-screen visuals with the launch of its first mobile projector. The all-in-one A1 puts 1080p Google TV wherever you need it to be.

"Our amazing ultra large TVs offer the best solution for fixed screen entertainment but we recognize the different needs of consumers, so TCL is dedicated to bringing that superior viewing experience in new ways," said TCL USA's Chris Hamdorf.

"Projector A1 is the perfect extension to our lineup as it meets consumers in the places they want to watch, no matter where that is. It represents the convergence of TCL’s innovative technology, combining reliable Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment with award-winning visual and audio capabilities."

TCL can often be found at the leading edge of big-screen audiovisual entertainment, but rather than take the fight to the flagship 4K crowd, the company has opted for safer (and much cheaper) ground for its first foray. As such, the A1's projection engine throws Full HD visuals at up to 120 diagonal inches while its LED light source puts out just 360 ISO lumens.

Though TCL says it has included a "patented optics system for bright and stunning picture quality," its rated brightness is probably going to mean that this model will need to embrace the darkness to avoid image washout when faced with ambient light. The company has also tapped into "40 years of display calibration expertise" to offer "true-to-life colors and sharp image quality" but hasn't provided any color coverage details.

At only 360 ISO lumens, the Projector A1's LED light source may not be able to compete with ambient lighting TCL

Thanks to the inclusion of autofocus, auto keystone correction and fit-to-screen technologies, positioning and setup should be relatively easy – particularly as the VersaGrip aluminum carry handle also doubles as a projector stand for adjusting vertical throw. There are funky LED lights to the side that can pulse to streamed music, and TCL promises one-touch operation.

Google TV is cooked in – with Netflix included – to satisfy your wireless entertainment needs, along with Chromecast screen sharing and Google Assistant voice search. Wireless connectivity is served up via 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1, but if you'd rather cable to a media source then HDMI and USB ports are available too.

A pair of 8-watt speakers provides the soundtrack, with support for Dolby Digital+ plus a bunch of EQ presets. The projector can also serve as a Bluetooth speaker when not throwing visuals to a wall or screen. But it lacks a built-in battery, so you will need to factor in mains power when plonking it down indoors or out.

The Projector A1 is available now for a suggested retail price of US$499.99. The video below has more.

TCL A1 Projector

Product page: TCL Projector A1