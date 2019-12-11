© 2019 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Austrian vinyl lovers take minimalist design for a spin

By Paul Ridden
December 11, 2019
Austrian vinyl lovers take min...
The Tone Factory can wirelessly connect with Bluetooth speakers or headphones
The Tone Factory can wirelessly connect with Bluetooth speakers or headphones
View 7 Images
Users can opt to pair the Tone Factory turntable with a Bluetooth speaker, or cable it up to their living room hi-fi system
1/7
Users can opt to pair the Tone Factory turntable with a Bluetooth speaker, or cable it up to their living room hi-fi system
The Tone Factory can wirelessly connect with Bluetooth speakers or headphones
2/7
The Tone Factory can wirelessly connect with Bluetooth speakers or headphones
The Tone Factory features a low profile platter and straight tonearm
3/7
The Tone Factory features a low profile platter and straight tonearm
The Tone Factory has a built-in phono stage so you don't need to buy an external phono pre-amp if your hi-fi amplifier doesn't have its own phone stage
4/7
The Tone Factory has a built-in phono stage so you don't need to buy an external phono pre-amp if your hi-fi amplifier doesn't have its own phone stage
The Tone Factory stands just 54 mm high (or 85 mm with the optional dustcover)
5/7
The Tone Factory stands just 54 mm high (or 85 mm with the optional dustcover)
A rocker switch under the chassis has 33 rpm spin mode, 45 rpm mode, or power off
6/7
A rocker switch under the chassis has 33 rpm spin mode, 45 rpm mode, or power off
A switch under the chassis turns the Bluetooth module on/off
7/7
A switch under the chassis turns the Bluetooth module on/off

Three young vinyl-loving designers from Austria have hit Kickstarter with a stylishly simple turntable that can become part of your living room hi-fi setup or be wirelessly connected to Bluetooth speakers for "those who like it slow but sometimes prefer the fast and easy way."

The Tone Factory's simple, refined aesthetic brings to mind the minimalist turntables of fellow Austrians, Pro-Ject. Indeed the startup's young design team was able to work with engineers from that high-end audio gear maker, though says that every component of a traditional turntable was the subject of a redesign for this model.

The turntable rocks a circular base that's home to such things as the motor, integrated phono stage (so you don't have to buy a phono pre-amp for your cabled setup) and the Bluetooth module. The square MDF chassis sits on this base and hosts a 5-mm belt-drive platter and straight one-piece tonearm, that has a built-in counterweight and ends in an Ortophon cartridge.

The Tone Factory features a low profile platter and straight tonearm
The Tone Factory features a low profile platter and straight tonearm

The turntable spins at 33.3 and 45 rpm, with the on/off switch presented as an under-chassis rocker that is off in the middle rest position, plays at 33 rpm when pushed to the left, and 45 rpm to the right. Neat.

The eye-pleasing vinyl spinner stands just 54 mm (2.1 in) high (or 85 mm/3.3 in with the optional dustcover), and is 360 mm (14.1 in) wide and deep.

The Tone Factory turntable will be hand-crafted in the Czech Republic, but before that can happen, its makers have turned to Kickstarter to raise production funds. Pledges start at €199 (around US$220) and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July, 2020. The video below has more.

TONE Factory

Source: Tone Factory

Tags

Home EntertainmentKickstarterTurntablesMinimalistBluetooth
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More