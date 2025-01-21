Triple-laser smart projector can throw 300-inch billion-color visuals

After raising more than $10 million in crowdfunded cash last year, Valerion has announced the official consumer launch of its VisionMaster Pro 2 triple-laser long-throw smart projector – with Google TV loaded in for streaming entertainment.

Most new brands will start their product journey relatively small. But Valerion – AWOL Vision's sister company – opted to impress right out of the gate with its VisionMaster series of projectors.

Originally launched at IFA 2024, the range hit Kickstarter in October last year before making a splash at CES 2025 earlier this month. At that time, Valerion announced the official release of the flagship VisionMaster Max – and now it's the turn of the next model down in the series, the VisionMaster Pro 2.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 measures 10.2 x 7.3 x 8.5 inches and weighs 15.4 pounds Valerion

This long-throw projector is pretty similar to the Max, but doesn't have a dynamic iris or lens shift. The flagship is also getting interchangeable lenses, but there's no mention of whether the Pro 2 will be compatible so we're assuming not.

However, there are some tasty specs on offer to help make movie nights pop, starting with the RGB triple-laser light source capable of putting out 3,000 ISO lumens for the potential of daytime viewing. Valerion says that this model can "produce over a billion colors (yes billion with a B)" and boasts 110% coverage of the Rec.2020 color gamut plus 15,000:1 contrast (4,000:1 native).

The projection engine throws 4K UHD visuals at screen sizes ranging from 40 diagonal inches to 300, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker modes are cooked in too, as well as a special algorithm to deepen black tones on a frame by frame basis.

Users can tap into calibration tools like a Color Tuner and White Balance adjustment to fine tune the imagery, and there's auto tilt, keystone and digital zoom correction in addition to AI Super Resolution for upscaling content. Such things are driven by AI-powered MT9618 processing brains supported by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 features a RGB triple-laser light source, 4K projection engine, optical and digital zoom, Google TV and Dolby/DTS sound Valerion

Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2 provide wireless connectivity. Google TV is included to cater for streaming entertainment, with direct access to Netflix via the remote. The Pro 2 supports screen mirroring via AirPlay 2, Chromecast or Miracast, and is "readily compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa" for smart home integration.

Ethernet LAN is available for online stability, and gamers will appreciate the low input latency offered by the unit's two HDMI 2.1 ports. There's also a HDMI 2.0 port with eARC support for hooking up to soundbars or home theater audio setups. And finally, the two 12-W speakers provide quality soundtracks to the visuals, with Dolby and DTS:X ready to immerse the listener.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 is due to officially launch to consumers from next month for US$3,499, though the product page currently lists a pre-order price of $2,999. The unboxing video below will give you some idea of what to expect.

Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 Unboxing: The Most Healing and Soothing Way to Start the Experience

Product page: Valerion VisonMaster Pro 2