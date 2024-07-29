Daytime-friendly 4K home cinema RGB laser projector has gaming chops

ViewSonic is aiming for your home cinema or games room with what's billed as the "world's first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology." The LX700-4K RGB can output 5,200 RGB laser lumens and throw color-rich visuals up to 300 inches.

The laser light technology at the heart of ViewSonic's latest home cinema projector combines output for red, green and blue diodes, and is reported to be capable of putting out 5,200 RGB laser lumens.

Though the company says it uses ANSI methods to define brightness, these "do not always accurately represent the brightness performance in the latest generation for wide-color-gamut RGB laser projectors." The output rating has therefore been adjusted for the Helmholtz-Kohlrausch effect – where the human eye may "perceive highly saturated images to be brighter than less saturated image." You can read more here, but suffice to say that ViewSonic reckons that the LX700 should be good for any lighting situation "without the need to dim the lights or draw the curtains."

Viewers can also look forward to "consistent brightness for up to 30,000 hours" as well as 100% coverage of the wide BT.2020 color gamut and 3mil:1 contrast. The DLP projector is built around a relatively large 0.65-inch DMD chip (compared to the 0.47-in chip found in many of today's home projectors) that enables "true" 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals. There's support for HDR and HLG for "theater quality" entertainment, and the display size runs from 30 diagonal inches right up to 300, at a throw ratio of 1.4-2.24:1.

TÜV SÜD certification has been granted for low blue light emission, for an eye-friendly watch. And 1.6x optical zoom (plus 2x digital) should help with installation ease, along with vertical lens shift, four-corner adjustment and keystone correction.

The housing sports a green/white Xbox label to the front, signifying that ViewSonic has included features aimed at pleasing console gamers (they're available for PS5 players too). These include a 120-Hz refresh rate at 1,440p resolution, and an input lag of 4.2 milliseconds at 1080p to help with clarity during action scenes.

The projector doesn't come with built-in smarts like some other models, but is compatible with streaming sticks from the likes of Google, Roku and Amazon in addition to boxes from Apple – where a nearby USB port can provide power. An optional casting kit is available for screen sharing, too.

There is a 15-W mono speaker built in, but the unit's HDMI port with audio return should play nice with external audio systems for more immersion.

The ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB home cinema projector is available now for US$1,599.99. The video below has more.

ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB | 4K HDR RGB Laser Home Cinema Projector | Discover the Unseen

