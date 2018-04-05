Fans of Honda's Euro-style Neo Sports Cafe concept and CB1000R might enjoy the new CB300R announced today. A stylish little getabout with capabilities beyond the urban jungle, the new bike gets an LCD dash, LED lights and IMU-connected ABS brakes.

Honda's CB300F is a capable and fun little single cylinder bike. But, as the saying goes, it tumbled out of the top of the ugly tree and got hit by every branch on the way down. Bits of it are also starting to look pretty old-school next to the competition as well; it's about time the little Hondas got themselves some upside-down forks, for example.