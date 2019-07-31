House of Marley injects sustainability into wireless listeningView gallery - 5 images
Another week, another pair of truly wireless earphones. But the Liberate Air buds from the House of Marley separate themselves from the likes of Apple's AirPods, Sony's new WF-1000XM3s and the Melomania 1s from Cambridge Audio by adding some sustainability spice to the recipe.
"The truly wireless market has become a prominent one and we wanted to ensure we provided a sustainably crafted alternative using consciously sourced and recycled materials," said the company's Josh Poulsen.
That translates to making use of bamboo, natural wood fiber composite made from sawdust, recycled plastic bottle fabric and recyclable aluminum. Buying the Liberate Air earphones will also contribute to the House of Marley's environmental give-back platform, where trees are planted through non-profit One Tree Planted.
Each Bluetooth 5.0 earphone can rock for up to 9 hours per charge, with the included case extending that to a total of 32 hours. The units will auto pair to a source music player when the charging case is opened, meaning that streaming can start that bit sooner, and stereo voice comms are catered for too, including support for Siri or Google Assistant.
Users control the show by tapping the outer housings of the earphones, and the supplied recycled silicone tips are IPX4 rated for sweat-proofing and weather resistance.
Happily, sustainable design doesn't necessarily have to come with a price premium. The Liberate Air earphones are available now for US$149.99. The video below has more.
Product page: Liberate Air
