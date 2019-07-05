Sony has squeezed the latest QN1e HD Noise Canceling Processor into its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones as part of its Dual Noise Sensor technology. There are two microphones in play here to detect more sounds around the wearer – one feed-forward and one feed-back. The QN1e processor creates an inverted sound to offset any detected sounds across almost all frequencies, leaving the user with just the music.

