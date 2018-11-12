And so to the Bolt BT 700 truly wireless earphones from Phiaton. The first thing of note from this late-to-the-party offering is the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0, which didn't suffer from nearly as many signal dropouts as wireless ear candy that we've tried which was built around earlier versions of the technology. We happily wandered cable-free around the house and garden, with thick walls and closed doors having no effect on the stability of the stream. Only when our meandering took us beyond the 33 ft (10 m) range were we bothered by spotty coverage and sudden signal death.

