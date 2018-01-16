What's got a 1,500 horsepower Hellcat motor, twin high speed tank tracks, a racing harness and 16 inches of suspension travel? The utterly bonkers Ripsaw EV3-F1, a luxury sports tank that wheelies, drifts and flies through the air like a 7,700 pound two-stroke dirt bike. You'd have to see it to believe it.









The folks at Howe & Howe are in love with tank tracks. They'll stick 'em on anything, from a wheelchair to a giant fighting robot to their breakfast tray (maybe). But their favorite thing to do is make vastly overpowered "extreme luxury tanks."

Starting at half a million US dollars and heading upward from there, Howe & Howe's Ripsaw series tanks were never for the shy. But the new performance king of the crop takes things to new heights of silliness.

The Ripsaw EV3-F1 is a single seater twin-track leisure tank with a 727 cubic inch Hellcat Hemi engine stuck in. It makes up to 1,500 horsepower, and it tears up terrain at a truly frightening pace.

Its air suspended cockpit (which opens up like a jet fighter's, of course), holds a lone driver in with a 5-point racing harness. And you'll need it; the Ripsaw might feature 16 inches of suspension travel to soak up some rough terrain, but this thing weighs 7,750 lb (3,315 kg) and accelerates, wheelies and jumps like a freakin' two stroke dirt bike.

You think we're kidding, but it's one thing to hear the numbers, and another thing altogether to see this thing in action. It hardly looks real how fast and loose this vehicle is. The EV3-F1 looks like some kind of movie special effect in real life. It's that ludicrous. We've never seen anything like it. It genuinely frightens us. And if we're truly honest, we're not sure if we'd have the stones to send it full throttle. Would you?