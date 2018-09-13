The print bed is cured, to evaporate any liquids and turn the binder solution into something that acts like a hot-melt adhesive. Next up is a de-caking process to remove excess metal powder, which can be re-used in a low-waste process, after which the final part is sintered – brought up to just below its melting point - in a furnace, a process which decomposes the binding agent and fuses the metal particles together into a single, extremely dense and solid part.