It's fair to expect, given the marketing materials, that the user interfaces and instruction manuals will all be written in poorly-translated Chinese-to-English, and that the overall experience won't be as butter-smooth as it is with DJI gear. But on the other hand, Hubsan has put some time into making some really nice boxes for the Zino, and at the end of the day you're talking about something that's about half the price of a Mavic Air. Heck, it's even several hundred dollars cheaper than the last Mavic clone we tested, the GDU 02.