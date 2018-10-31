Hyundai Motor Group is participating in SEMA with the usual small army of high-performance components and concept cars, but it's also capitalizing on the timing to focus on a more serious breed of component not on show in Vegas. Its soon-to-launch solar roofs will help improve efficiency and cut emissions on a select range of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. They will feature not only in the growing electric and hybrid lineup, but also in purely gas vehicles, directly charging batteries and cutting the workload on the internal combustion engine (ICE).