Although it may not be way up there on your list of problems to address, scalding your mouth on too-hot tea or coffee can be a hassle. A German startup is out to do something about it, with the iLIQ temperature-sensing drink-cooling device.
Users start by pressing iLIQ's push-button controls to input the desired temperature. They then place the device on their mug or glass, so that its temperature probe extends down into the hot liquid, then they turn its fan on. That fan draws cool ambient air in through the top of the device, while expelling drink-heated air out through the bottom's outside perimeter.
Utilizing the principle of evaporative cooling, iLIQ is claimed to cool hot drinks five times faster than would otherwise be the case. And once the drink does reach the target temperature, an audible alarm sounds, and the fan automatically switches off.
According to its designers, iLIQ can be utilized not only for the prevention of scalding, but also for the preparation of gourmet teas, that are supposed to be brewed in water of a specific temperature. It can additionally be used to aerate glasses of wine.
The device is powered by an 11.1-volt/650-mAh lithium-ion battery, that should reportedly be good for one hour of use per charge.
Should you be interested, iLIQ is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €35 (about US$39) will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is €69 ($78).
