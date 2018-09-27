Jaw-dropping images reveal the eye of Super Typhoon Trami from the ISSView gallery - 6 images
The crew and their cameras aboard the ISS have revealed some astonishing perspectives of our home planet, and a series of snaps taken this week by the ESA's Alexander Gerst are no exception. The German Commander of Expedition 57 has turned his lens to Super Typhoon Trami as it heads for Japan, revealing the eye of the storm in incredible detail.
Earth photography is a popular pastime for ISS astronauts, and freak weather events like huge storms and volcanic eruptions provide them with plenty of subject matter.
Super Typhoon Trami intensified over the weekend, though weakened to a Category 3 at the time of writing, and is expected to make landfall in mainland Japan this coming weekend. Gerst snapped the storm as it swirled over the Pacific Ocean, zooming in on its center to reveal a surreal perspective.
"As if somebody pulled the planet's gigantic plug," Gerst tweeted. "Staring down the eye of yet another fierce storm. Category 5 Super Typhoon Trami is unstoppable and heading for Japan and Taiwan. Be safe down there!"
See more of Gerst's stunning images in the gallery.
Source: Alexander Gerst (Flickr)
