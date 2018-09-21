Folks of all ages scooting through city centers on their way to work, school or stores is a pretty common sight these days. And there are lots of models to choose from, many taking the kick out of the kick scooter with electric drive. California's Inboard Technology, the maker of the M1 electric skateboard, has put its street-savvy mobility know-how to good use to tap in to the rising popularity of e-scooters with the Glider.