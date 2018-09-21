Electric skateboard maker glides out e-scooterView gallery - 5 images
Folks of all ages scooting through city centers on their way to work, school or stores is a pretty common sight these days. And there are lots of models to choose from, many taking the kick out of the kick scooter with electric drive. California's Inboard Technology, the maker of the M1 electric skateboard, has put its street-savvy mobility know-how to good use to tap in to the rising popularity of e-scooters with the Glider.
"Designed with intention, engineered from scratch" is how the company has introduced its e-scooter. Designed from the ground up, the Glider comes with a 750 W hub motor in the rear wheel and acceleration is controlled by an aluminum alloy throttle on the 19-inch (48 cm) wide handlebar. Inboard says it's capable of over 20 mph (30 km/h) top speed, and reports it to be powerful enough to get up to 10 mph on a 12 percent hill climb.
The electric scooter can roll for 12 miles (19 km) per charge range, though a spare battery could be carried in a backpack and hot-swapped out to extend that. It's a folder too, with a pull up/fold back handlebar stem for transport and storage ease.
There's both mechanical and regen braking, and a hinged suspension with a coiled shock at the rear to smooth out street bumps. Inboard is promising a stable ride too, thanks to the 2.25-inch thick, 8-inch wide (5.7 x 20 cm) deck riding lower than the center line of the axles yet still allowing 2.8 inches (7 cm) of clearance.
Elsewhere, the Glider rocks pneumatic tires, LED lighting front and rear of the deck (with turn indication incorporated), constant wireless connectivity for smartphone interfacing and, as with the M1, Inboard will update the Glider's functionality with regular firmware updates.
The Glider will be available from November, pricing to be announced. In addition to a consumer model, Inboard is also pitching its e-scooter to businesses for ride shares and fleet use, with operators able to tap into an open API for remote fleet management and operation over any network.
