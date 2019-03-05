Family-friendly tiny house provides privacy and rustic charmView gallery - 14 images
One of the drawbacks for families who downsize to a tiny house is the lack of privacy. It's certainly not ideal for the kid's bed and parents' bed to be in sight of each other, as is the case with many models. The Infinitely Stoked, by Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses, addresses this with an enclosed loft bedroom that's reached by retractable ladder.
The Infinitely Stoked is based on a 32 ft (9.7 m)-long double axle gooseneck trailer and topped by an eye-catching sloping butterfly roof that's also pitched slightly to the side to aid rainwater runoff. The exterior is mostly stained cedar tongue and groove, with black metal accenting.
Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses has developed its own aesthetic over the years and often makes use of reclaimed and vintage materials, as evidenced by the San Juan, for example, and this is very much visible inside the Infinitely Stoked. One notable touch is a feature wall made up of scrap siding, barn wood, and boards from a 1960 Ford F600 grain truck. Its custom crafted live edge wood counters are definitely distinctive too.
Visitors enter the towable home directly into the living room, which is largely taken up by an L-shaped sofa (photographed before the cushions were installed) that doubles up as a step to reach a retractable ship's ladder above. This offers access to the kid's room.
Next to the living room is the kitchen. This has a fridge/freezer, microwave, propane-powered oven, farmhouse-style sink and even a dishwasher – still a rare luxury in a tiny house. Opposite the kitchen counter is a small fold-down dining table made using the same live edge wood as the counter.
Further into the home is the bathroom, accessed by sliding door. This includes a shower, washer/dryer, composting toilet, and sink.
The master bedroom is up in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer – at the opposite end to the kid's room – and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It features a king size bed, with integrated storage, some other storage nooks, and a lofted space over the bathroom that serves as a closet.
The Infinitely Stoked was recently completed for a customer but the financing fell through so it's now up for sale for US$100,000.
Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more