Infiniti's Q Inspiration will serve as the base for a new electric vehicle platform to go into production by 2023(Credit: Infiniti)

Infiniti has announced it's going into production with a fully electric platform within five years, with the design to be based off the gorgeous Q Inspiration concept it debuted at this year's Detroit motor show. Oh, and there's a funky electric 1940s-style open wheeler concept to check out, too.







The announcement was made today at an Auto China preview event in Beijing. "Infiniti is developing a new platform for electrified vehicles inspired by the Q Inspiration concept car, which shows the new design language for the age of autonomy and electrification," said Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger. "We very much had China in mind when designing the Q Inspiration, which shows a very sporty, performance-oriented electric concept, with a much bigger interior space."

While the original Q Inspiration was designed around Infiniti's unique variable compression ratio engine, the company sees its "compact on the outside, spacious on the inside" body packaging as compatible with any number of compact powertrains, including a fully electric one.

We hope it keeps the barn-style doors, which give widescreen access to the minimalist rear seats, as well as looking deadly cool. You can also put us down as fans of the futuristic rear aspect, as well as the concept of the front end, even if it does look a bit awkward from certain angles.

Prototype 9 concept

At the same event, the Infiniti team also pulled the covers off another concept, which started its life as a bit of an after hours project by the engineering team.