"We wanted this event to gather up truly great examples of what can be done with Infrared photography as an artistic medium," says Pat Nadolski from Kolari Vision. "Since creative IR photos aren't very prevalent in the professional photography world yet, we wanted to create a place to see what the best IR shots look like and how to use alternative wavelengths of light creatively and as a form of storytelling. We also wanted to give visible light shooters a chance to win some equipment to get started with shooting in another wavelength of light. This was a truly global contest and the winners are from the US, UK, India, Russia, France, Italy, Serbia, Germany, Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong."