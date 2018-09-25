It holds a pretty decent amount of camera gear, too. Our version is the Pro, which comes with two inner camera bags – one that seems to be a basic storage spot for lenses, and the other that comes with a shoulder strap. These inner bags don't match the iNrigo's outer shell for quality as they're a bit haphazardly put together, with some wonky stitching and odd choices like a square lid on the rounded lens storage case. It's odd, in a package that's otherwise so tightly executed, but there's room for plenty of gear. Two full size bodies and three or four extra lenses with a flash and assorted odds and sods should be no problem, plus there's a dedicated large laptop sleeve and a few little zip pockets for batteries, cards and the like.