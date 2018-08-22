According to NASA, InSight, currently cocooned inside the protective aeroshell of the spacecraft's cruise stage, passed the midpoint of its voyage on August 6. However, this is more than just a point on a celestial chart. NASA engineers have been busy during this phase of the mission carrying out practice drills in anticipation of the November 26 landing, conducting detailed checks of the subsystems as well as the onboard instruments that will probe in interior of the Red Planet for the first time.