"Our study shows that insomnia, like so many other neuropsychiatric disorders, is influenced by hundreds of genes, each of small effect," says Danielle Posthuma, from VU Amsterdam. "These genes by themselves are not that interesting to look at. What counts is their combined effect on the risk of insomnia. We investigated that with a new method, which enabled us to identify specific types of brain cells, like the so-called medium spiny neurons."