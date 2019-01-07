Once you've chosen a projection and finished building the shot you want, you can then clip and export the footage. Well, sometimes. In our experience, the app handled most short clips, but crashed completely every time when we tried to export short clips from longer videos, or enable features like "optimize stitching." Add that to the useless desktop software, and we ended up with a bunch of footage we simply couldn't get out of the damn camera to show you. Not to mention, the Wi-Fi connection was so dodgy that we actually pulled out the cable to connect this device to the phone. I can't honestly remember the last time I had to do that.