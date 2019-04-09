"Specific microbes in indoor spaces on Earth have been shown to impact human health," says Dr Kasthuri Venkateswaran from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and author on the new study. "This is even more important for astronauts during spaceflight, as they have altered immunity and do not have access to the sophisticated medical interventions available on Earth. In light of possible future long-duration missions, it is important to identify the types of microorganisms that can accumulate in the unique, closed environments associated with spaceflight, how long they survive and their impact on human health and spacecraft infrastructure."