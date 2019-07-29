3rd Place, Lifestyle. <i>In His Memory</i>, Bobruysk, Belarus, iPhone X. “This is the former room of my grandfather in my grandparents’ house in Bobruysk, Belarus. Now he is dead and my grandmother has decorated it in his memory in a typical old soviet rural style which used to be chic and gorgeous when she was a child in the poor countryside after WWII. Nowadays we don’t have such interiors in our houses, and it is a kind of museum of those times: all those covered pillows, the abundance of carpets (on the walls as well), austere, neat and tidy.” (Credit: Photo and caption Hleb Drazdou / IPPAWARDS )