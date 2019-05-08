The idea was born out of conversations the team had with its Kickstarter community not long after the company's successful crowdfunding campaign for the equally beautiful Høvel pencil sharpener that launched in 2017. One thread centered around the problems with traditional pencil-and-pointy-bit compasses. It was noted that they were difficult to use, unreliable, short-lived, useless without a ruler, and were restricted to only those drawing implements which would fit in the clamp. And then there are hole's left in the page – something we all remember from our school days.