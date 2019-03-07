On that day, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch are set to conduct the first all-female spacewalk over a period of around seven hours. Both were members of NASA's 2013 class of astronauts, where four of the eight members were female, and traveled to the ISS over the last year as part of expedition 58 and 59, respectively. McClain is also set to conduct a spacewalk a week earlier with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague.