Winner of the Focus Award in the Innovation and Architecture for Space category is Martian Chronicle, a project exploring the urbanization of Mars(Credit: Dylan Collins / Fondation Jacques Rougerie)

French architect Jacques Rougerie has a specialized interest in underwater habitats, having worked on many remarkable conceptual projects throughout his long career. The Jacques Rougerie Foundation's annual International Competition in Architecture is designed to promote audacious concepts blending new technologies with extremely future-forward propositions.







The competition is split into three categories: Sea, Space and Sea Level Rise. Each category pushes architectural visions of sustainable development with a view to examining how our spatial designs can positively alter the way we live. The winners of the 2017 Competition have just been announced and they encompass some pretty extreme visions of future human habitation.

Each category has three award winners: a major Grand Prix winner, a Focus award for the best project concentrating on each year's individual theme, and the Coup de Coeur (or judge's favorite). The astonishing winners from this year's selections imagine a variety of future dreams on or under the ocean and deep in space.

The Architecture for the Sea winners proposed a variety of interesting modular housing solutions, from off-grid units that harvest solar and tidal power to an extraordinary gigantic floating power station. The Sea Level Rise winners moved into even more compelling conceptual territory highlighting work that imagined several ways of creating spaces intent to continue the culture and livelihoods of communities that are literally sinking into the ocean.

The Space category unsurprisingly delivered a variety of exciting sci-fi inspired structures that bounced out of real technologies into extreme futuristic propositions. The Grand Prix winner in this category imagined a huge mining city on an asteroid designed to be like a giant computer with no need for human habitation – a truly post-human city.