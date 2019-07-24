Out with the three-liter supercharged V6, then, and in with a five-liter blown V8 making a very un-gentlemanly 600 hp. Off with the regular bodywork, and on with a full set of carbon, including a mildly obscene rear wing as well as forged 20-inch rims. The suspension, hardly a weak point of the XE S, got a good seeing-to, dropping the car half an inch and stiffening it up, much like one's upper lip, with adjustable dampers.