The X also incorporates a chin-mounted 1080p action camera with 16 GB of built-in storage and the facility to add MicroSD cards up to 256 GB. Everything is controlled either through an iOS/Android app, or via voice control by saying "Hi Jarvish" – you can use it to start streaming live video to social media channels, or make phone calls, or control things like headset volume. Jarvish is so confident in this voice control tech – which interfaces with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to answer more complex queries – that there are no external buttons on the lid to interfere with the aerodynamics.