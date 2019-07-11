With the bombing operation a success, JAXA had to consider whether it would be worth putting the probe in harm's way once more to collect a sample from the newly-exposed interior. These rendezvous are high risk, high reward propositions. Just because the spacecraft had successfully pulled off one dive did not mean that it would survive another. Furthermore, due to the distance between the mission handlers and the probe, there would be no way to correct an issue with the descent in real time, should one occur.