The Jefferson tiny house, by Fredericksburg, Virginia-based Tiny House Building Company, is a compact towable home with a layout that maximizes the limited space available. It also boasts some welcome features, like a bathtub, downstairs master bedroom, and a bookshelf that can be moved to reveal a "secret" storage area.







The Jefferson measures 28 ft (8.5 m) long and is based on a triple axle trailer. It's clad in vinyl siding and has a metal roof and closed cell foam insulation. Inside, the home comprises a total floorspace of 368 sq ft (34 sq m).

Visitors enter into the kitchen area, which looks relatively fully-featured for a tiny house and includes shelving, butcher block countertops, double sink, propane-powered cooker, full-size stainless steel fridge and a washer/dryer.

Nearby storage-integrated steps lead up to the raised living room, which is a bit lacking in glazing, though does have a skylight above. The space beneath the raised living area isn't wasted and can be accessed by moving the bookcase pictured below (we're not sure if it's on a hinge or must simply be manhandled out of the way, but guess the latter).

Further into the home, a door in the kitchen leads onto the bathroom, which includes an oval soaking tub with rain shower head, a sink and vanity, and a composting toilet. Another door in the bathroom leads to the master bedroom at the end of the house, which is well-proportioned and has plenty of headroom to stand up straight inside, as well as a built-in closet.

The master bedroom includes a ladder that provides access to a loft bedroom, which looks a decent size. It's topped by a skylight.