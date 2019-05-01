Jet streams are channels of fast-moving wind that circle the globe at an altitude of about 10 km (6.2 mi), and are responsible for driving large-scale weather systems. But sometimes they can meander off-course, creating patterns known as Rossby waves. Normally these clear up fairly quickly but occasionally they can stick around longer, in turn exacerbating weather systems by drawing them out over weeks. That means a few warm days can drag into a heatwave, while rainy days can turn into rainy weeks, leading to flooding.