Juiced taking pre-orders on wild 40-mph HyperFat HF1100 e-bike
Like the look of the RipCurrent S but have issues with megalomania? Check out the new fat-tired HyperFat 1100 from San Diego-based Juiced Bikes, which peaks out at 1,800 watts and 40 mph (64 km/h). It's far from road legal, but you wouldn't notice that at a glance.
Juiced's new HyperFat gets a 100-watt jump in continuous power from 1,000 to 1,100 watts, out of a MAC geared 12T hub motor. Peak power is an impressive 1,813 watts on a burst basis and limited by overheating.
The battery in this case is a big one too: 52 V and 19.2 Ah for a capacity just under a kilowatt hour. It'd get you a distance of well over 60 miles (98 km) in another bike, but who knows what kind of range you'll get belting this thing around at full throttle and fighting the wind at its 40-mph top speed.
Motor control is through a torque sensor and HD cadence sensor, as well as a separate throttle you can use up to 35 mph (56 km/h). There's adjustable air suspension in the forks, which can also be locked out, and some additional bump handling care of the 4-inch fat racing slicks.
Like the RipCurrent bikes, it gets a nice LCD display, a 1,050-lumen built-in headlight, nine speed Shimano gears and a super quick 8A charger that can be programmed to charge slower if you want to keep your batteries in optimum shape for longer.
The elephant in the room is, of course, the fact that it's too fast and powerful for legal use on most roads. This has hardly stopped gear-head e-bike riders in the past; enforcing these laws and working out exactly what e-bikes have got under the hood can be difficult. But at some point – and it may be this point – standard bicycle helmets stop cutting the mustard. Food for thought.
The price is US$3,299, with deliveries beginning in September for the black ones and November for brushed aluminum. That's not bad, considering that it's only US$300 more than the RipCurrent S, and Trump's 25 percent trade war tariffs on Chinese-built e-bikes and components are about to drop.
Check out the HyperFat 1100 in the video below.
Source: Juiced Bikes
