Cocktails in pod form make perfect sense – after all, it can be a pain to mix them up just right, especially after you're already a few drinks into the night. Plus to get this kind of range, you'd need a well-stocked home bar, which can be a pretty pricey investment. Slapping in a pod and pressing a button is an enticing alternative. What we're less sure of though is the need for beer and cider pods – this seems like more work, and more room for something to go wrong, than just cracking open a bottle.