The brainchild of France's Guillaume Toutain, and born of frustration at the limits of current instruments, the KeyTam has a main body diameter of 40 cm (15.7 in), and is 70 cm (27.5 in) long, including the handle. That handle has a lever that's pulled in or let out to change the pitch of the main drum, starting at 30 Hz and moving up through one and a half octaves.

