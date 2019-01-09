While self-driving tech itself has remained tantalizingly out of reach so far – and has been described by some as the most complex problem humanity has ever tried to solve – many companies are still projecting that Level 4 and 5 autonomous cars are as close as five years away. They'll certainly change the way we get around, and it's interesting to see how companies believe they can make the interior of these hands-off transport machines more functional and pleasant. Just please don't treat us like sunfish.