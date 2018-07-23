Kia Niro EV hits the market in Korea
This May, Kia revealed basic specs for the production model of its all-electric Niro EV. With a tweak to its claimed battery range, the car is now available in Korea, with European and North American rollouts on the way.
Classified by Kia as a CUV (crossover utility vehicle), the front-wheel-drive Niro EV is powered by a 64-kWh lithium-polymer battery pack that can be charged to 80 percent in 54 minutes using a 100-kW fast charger.
Whereas the automaker previously claimed that one full charge would be good for a range of 450 km (280 miles), that figure has now been dropped to 385 km (239 miles). Budget-minded buyers can also opt for a smaller-capacity 39.2-kWh battery pack that has a reported range of 246 km (153 miles), which is slightly more than the previously-stated 240 km (149 miles).
In either case, the battery provides power to a 150-kW (204-ps) motor which produces 395 Nm of torque from a standstill, accelerating the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds.
Available driver assistance features include Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Intelligent Stop and Go, and Lane Following Assist – the latter is Level 2 autonomous, operating between 0 and 130 km/h (81 mph) to control acceleration, braking and steering based on the behavior of the vehicles in front of the car, using external sensors to maintain a safe distance.
Other features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that allows drivers to locate nearby charging stations, and to monitor the level of battery charge and remaining range; 5-spoke 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels; a regenerative braking system; and an interior "mood lighting" system that lets users illuminate the center console and shifter with their choice of white, grey, bronze, red, green or blue light.
South Korean sales of the Niro EV began last Thursday (July 19th), although pricing has not been announced. European availability should start at the end of the year, with a North American rollout taking place in the first quarter of 2019.
Source: Kia
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more