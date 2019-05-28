Modular trimaran kayak does the splits for transportView gallery - 5 images
Although fishing from a boat can be way more effective than casting from the shore, many anglers don't want to tow a motorboat behind their vehicle, or mount a kayak on its roof. That's where the KingFisher comes in. It's a modular fishing trimaran kayak that can be transported inside a car.
Made by Point 65 Sweden, the KingFisher is made from 100-percent recyclable high-performance plastic, and disassembles into two main pieces when not in use. This allows it to be stored in an apartment, carried in a car, or even checked as airline luggage.
Once the user is ready to hit the water, the kayak can reportedly be put together in less than 10 seconds. It can then be paddled in the usual fashion, or pedalled using an optional Pedal Drive unit – in the latter case, it's steered using a hand mechanism that controls its dual rudders.
Some of its other features include a non-slip floor with drain holes, an adjustable-height fold-down padded seat, front and rear watertight cargo compartments, nine aluminum rail mounts for devices such as fish finders, along with holders for the paddle and fishing rods. The whole thing is 11 ft long (331 cm) when assembled, and tips the scales at 67 lb (32 kg). It can support a maximum user/cargo weight of 290 lb (130 kg).
Should you be interested, the KingFisher is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$1,999 will get you a basic model (planned retail $2,999) when and if it reaches production, with an additional $499 required for the Pedal Drive.
Potential backers might also want to check out some other modular kayaks, such as the Bluefin 14, Tequila, or Backyak.
Source: Kickstarter
