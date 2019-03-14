Kiwano's latest monowheel features LG battery cells stowed away in the scooter's handlebar stem for 25 miles (40 km) of range for every one hour on charge. The 1,000 watt hub motor tops out at just 12 mph (19 km/h), which is less than the original but should be zippy enough for most riders. It should be able to tackle 30 percent inclines though.

