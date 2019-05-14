Kymera floats fast, lightweight and powerful electric personal watercraftView gallery - 3 images
Jason Woods began his quest to build an inexpensive and easily hauled personal watercraft way back in 2004. He introduced us to the Kymera jetboard in 2011, which went electric the year after and launched on Kickstarter in 2013. In 2016, we spent some time on the water with the body board, and now the Kymera K-X2 has been announced.
The latest addition to the Kymera product line – which will include a battery-powered kayak and an electric surfboard, as well as the body board – is billed as "faster and more lightweight than any competing product."
Full specs are a bit on the light side, but we do know that 10,000 watts of all-electric power will zip the K-X2 personal watercraft up to 35 mph (56 km/h). And the company reckons that water babies will get about an hour of mixed use per charge of its removable battery, which is compatible with all other Kymera products.
The 84 x 40 x 26 inch (213 x 101 x 66 cm) wave rider weighs in at 70 lb (32 kg) and can split in two for ease of transport in cars, SUVs and trucks – one part tipping the scales at 45 lb and the other at 25 lb.
The K-X2 will initially be available to early adopters for US$5,995, with shipping expected to start later this year or early next. Once in production, buyers will need to cough up $6,495. The video below has more.
Source: Kymera
