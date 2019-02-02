The folding shelf units directly inside the load doors increase storage flexibility, organizing cargo or clearing out of the way for extra open space. The large shelving unit in the middle folds flat against the face of the back wall, and the narrow shelves on the driver side fold toward the passenger side to create one tall compartment. The passenger-side wall includes a shelving unit of its own, along with roller doors to secure small cargo in place. Available mounting track on the face of both cabinets can be used to tie cargo down.