Remember the Lada Niva? I sure do, I spent valuable hours of my early 20s pushing one that a friend owned when it wouldn't start. She'd bought that quirky little box of a thing because it was cheap and charming and basic. She was unable to sell it, because it exhibited typical Niva levels of fit, finish and reliability. They were renowned for being easy to fix, if you had some mechanical knowledge, but even easier to break, often doing so without any assistance whatsoever, and we used to take bets on which parts would fall off when we took it for a drive.