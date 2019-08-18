Colored brake calipers, single nut racing wheels, and the number 11 adorn all of the Huracan EVO GT Celebration models. Customers can also specify the Lamborghini Squadro Corse shield, framed by the Italian and US flags, to be applied to the roof of the car. Laurel wreaths added to the rear fender go with that. Side members on the car have "Daytona 24" and "Sebring 12" plates attached. A plate inscription on the driver's side B-pillar notes "1 of 36" for the car's numbering.