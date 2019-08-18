Lamborghini showcases Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster and Huracán EVO GT CelebrationView gallery - 16 images
Lamborghini has presented two new supercars at Monterey Car Week in California – the Roadster version of last year's Aventador SVJ 63 Coupe and the Huracan EVO GT Celebration, a tribute to Lamborghini's racing success.
The Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce Jota (SVJ) 63 is a superfast supercar that broke cover at Monterey last year. It pays homage to the company's 63rd anniversary and the new Roadster model, unveiled this year, follows in the footsteps of the coupe with a limited edition of only 63 units.
The Aventador SVJ broke records at Nurburgring Nordshleife just before its debut in Monterey. It's high-output, lightweight design has a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg per horsepower and lots of downforce aerodynamics.
The Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is personalized to the buyer with a choice of eight design options, all unique to the Roadster model. The car shown is in matte gray "Grigio Acheso" with visible carbon fiber elements, while orange "Arancio Dac" details and matte titanium wheel rims finish the design.
The track-focused SVJ 63 Roadster outputs 770 CV (566 kW) at 8,500 rpm from its massive V12 engine. Acceleration is 2.9 seconds from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) and 8.8 seconds to 200 km/h (124 mph). Top speed is set at 350 km/h (217.5 mph) with a braking distances of 31 meters (101 feet) from 100 km/h.
All Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster units have already been sold.
Also on display in Monterey is Lamborghini's new Huracan EVO GT Celebration. The Celebration is a fist-pumping tribute to American wins by the Lamborghini team – the Huracan GT3 EVO that has won the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring for two consecutive seasons.
The Celebration has the same V10 engine used in the racing car and the color combination of Verde Egeria green and Arancio Aten orange are signature to the Grasser Racing Team (GRT). A total of nine combinations of colors, all of which include the green and orange, are available to buyers.
Colored brake calipers, single nut racing wheels, and the number 11 adorn all of the Huracan EVO GT Celebration models. Customers can also specify the Lamborghini Squadro Corse shield, framed by the Italian and US flags, to be applied to the roof of the car. Laurel wreaths added to the rear fender go with that. Side members on the car have "Daytona 24" and "Sebring 12" plates attached. A plate inscription on the driver's side B-pillar notes "1 of 36" for the car's numbering.
The Huracan EVO GT Celebration will only be available in the US and deliveries will begin in early 2020.
Source: Lamborghini
