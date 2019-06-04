Lamborghini sends the dust flying with one-off Huracán Sterrato off-road supercarView gallery - 7 images
When Lamborghini introduced the 640-hp Huracán Evo back in January, the last thing we reckon most people were thinking was, "Boy, hope they build an off-road version." But that didn't deter Lambo from doing just that, developing the lifted, ruggedized Sterrato, a one-off concept car built for "exploring new horizons." Lamborghini smashes together inspiration from the Urus and parts from the Evo to create a car designed to dominate road and dirt.
To ensure the newest Huracán doesn't rip its bowels clean out on the tiniest of bumps, Lamborghini starts with a 1.9-in (47-mm) lift. The approach angle increases by 1 percent, the departure angle by 6.5 percent. And should the Sterrato bottom out, front and rear skid plates are there to help deflect the blow, as are aluminum side skirt reinforcements and composite stone-deflecting elements around the engine and air intakes. The front frame has also been reinforced, and a lightweight titanium roll cage and four-point seat belts added to provide extra protection in case of the rollover that feels almost inevitable in a 640-hp rally Lambo.
The Sterrato's muscular flared fenders stretch out over top front and rear tracks widened by 1.2 in (30 mm). The 20-in wheels capping those tracks find center inside bigger, floatier tires specially developed for optimized grip on looser ground. Intakes integrated in the arches help keep air flowing around the beefy hardware.
The Sterrato shares its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 with the Evo, but Lamborghini has tuned the LDVI dynamics system for off-road driving. The system uses predictive logic to help identify the driver's next move and control onboard systems, including four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, suspension and torque vectoring, for precise response and handling. The Sterrato-specific tune increases traction and enhances rear-wheel drive with extra torque and more stabilization in oversteering maneuvers.
An off-road spec Huracán wouldn't be the same without a proper set of clothes declaring it as such, and Lamborghini adds a roof-mounted LED light bar, bumper-mounted flood lights and competition-style livery atop bright-orange paint to set the Sterrato apart from its road/track-only siblings. It ties the look neatly to the Huracán aesthetic by making the add-on lights hexagonal in design and using arrow-like graphics at the inner tips of the eyes to sharpen the supercar's angry gaze.
The Sterrato does not appear related to any type of competitive endeavor, and it's not entirely clear why Lamborghini decided to build the off-road Evo. Chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani offers the best explanation we're likely to get: "The Huracán Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini's commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán's versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance."
It sure looks like a future we'd like to take part in.
Source: Lamborghini
