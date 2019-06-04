To ensure the newest Huracán doesn't rip its bowels clean out on the tiniest of bumps, Lamborghini starts with a 1.9-in (47-mm) lift. The approach angle increases by 1 percent, the departure angle by 6.5 percent. And should the Sterrato bottom out, front and rear skid plates are there to help deflect the blow, as are aluminum side skirt reinforcements and composite stone-deflecting elements around the engine and air intakes. The front frame has also been reinforced, and a lightweight titanium roll cage and four-point seat belts added to provide extra protection in case of the rollover that feels almost inevitable in a 640-hp rally Lambo.