ABT performance kit gives already formidable Lamborghini Urus a manic 710 hpView gallery - 9 images
The Urus is a unique beast. What other family SUV, after all, would get its own race series? Its 650-horsepower twin-turbo V8 was already a stark anomaly in its class, but there's always going to be somebody who wants more, more, more, and ABT is happy to provide just that.
It comes in the form of a plug-in ECU that bumps the power of this "world's first Super-SUV" up to 710 horses, and torque from 850 to 910 Nm (627 to 671 lb-ft), bringing this comfy SUV's 0-60 mph (0-98 km/h) time down two tenths to a rather sporty 3.4 seconds – without needing any other bits and pieces like exhausts, air filters, or anything else.
ABT's ECUs are careful only to release extra power once the engine's within a certain temperature range. It'll also go back to stock settings when the intake air temp gets too high, or to protect the turbos when the air pressure drops due to high altitudes.
Feel free to jump into the gallery for more photos of this thing; it might look just like a standard Urus, but it's probably got an ABT dongle in it somewhere.
Source: ABT Sportsline
