You don't hear an awful lot about SUVs going racing, but then most SUVs don't rock a 650-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine or a fighting bull badge. The Urus has both, and Lamborghini's motorsport division plans to start a new SUV race series to give owners a chance to clear this thing's throat and explore its considerable performance potential in a way that would be difficult on the average run dropping the kids off at soccer.