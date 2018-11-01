Draper tiny house has room for your stuff and your friendsView gallery - 40 images
One lesson we've learned from our chats with tiny house owners is that storage space and entertaining guests are key challenges of downsizing. Land Ark RV's new model, the Draper, seems well prepared for both. It boasts lots of storage space for a towable home, a living room that doubles up as a guest room, and a large deck suitable for parties.
The Draper measures 30 ft (9.1 m)-long and is based on a triple axle trailer. It's finished in black corrugated metal siding with wooden accenting. The exterior looks similar to Land Ark RV's previous model, the Drake, except for the hardwood deck, which is lowered and raised by hand-operated winch and accessed from the inside by a sliding patio door.
The interior of the home is finished in whitewashed pine and has a total floorspace of 300 sq ft (28 sq m). Visitors enter the main door into a mud room that's packed with storage space, including a large 7 ft (2 m)-wide closet and shoe storage, plus a washer/dryer combo unit.
Inside the home proper, a good chunk of space is taken up by the kitchen, which also has more storage space, plus a fridge/freezer, three-burner propane-powered stove and oven, and a sink.
The living/guest room is located at the far side of the home and has a large U-shaped sofa bed with integrated storage beneath and a divider curtain for privacy. Like El Toro, the bed is made up with an adjustable table and it can be used as dining table or office desk too.
Elsewhere in the home is a small bathroom with toilet, shower and vanity unit. The upstairs sleeping loft is reached by ladder (access looks a little awkward in the photos, but that may be misleading) and contains a double bed and shelving.
The Draper runs from a standard RV-style hookup and is heated and cooled with an air-conditioning system. It's currently up for sale, though we've no word on price. Those interested can get in contact with the firm directly.
Source: Land Ark RV
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more