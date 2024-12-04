Standalone Flexbar looks to succeed where Apple's Touch Bar failed

What felt like a taste of the future for laptop design in 2016 was abandoned by Apple last year as a failed concept. But engineers from Hong Kong think the idea holds much promise, so they've created something similar that works with Mac and Windows.

Back in 2016, Apple replaced the function row of keys to the top of a MacBook Pro's keyboard with a slim touchscreen display, offering contextual shortcuts and actions. But – whether due to limited customization possibilities or lack of developer support – it never really lived up to its promise despite gaining a dedicated following from a number of power users.

And when the 14-inch M3 Macbook Pro launched to replace the 13-inch model last year, the Touch Bar was finally put to bed. But the ENIAC team is hoping that the concept can live on in the form of a standalone version for Mac and Windows devices called the Flexbar.

The Flexbar features a 9.8 x 0.28-inch OLED display that can be personalized and customized through a control application called the FlexbarDesigner ENIAC

Though it has a very similar look to Apple's original concept, the Flexbar is a lot more customizable and isn't restricted to just one laptop, it can be used with desktop computers, tablets and smartphones too (though functionality is currently limited on mobile gear). It's also not restricted to one position, it can be placed where it's needed.

The device will come preloaded with shortcut combinations and contextual controls that are designed to work with popular software apps out of the box. The design team reckons it will also learn to match its interface to what's live on a current task window – so as you change to a different app, what's offered by the OLED strip should change to match the new workflow.

The Flexbar can populate a screen with a favorite layout at the touch of an icon ENIAC

A Workspace feature can assign a favorite display layout to a single key, so that multiple windows open simultaneously and arrange themselves to suit your needs. Should you need to keep a weather eye on system performance, while gaming for example, the touchscreen strip can gather everything you need to see in one place.

Personalization and customization are available through something called FlexbarDesigner, a drag-and-drop application where users can create their own icons, shortcuts, controls, features and functions and assign them to the Flexbar.

There's a one-click macro recording to capture repetitive keystrokes, as well as a feature to create automated workflow sequences. If you'd rather benefit from the hard work of others than set such things up yourself, a proposed online community might be able to help – or a plug-in marketplace is also planned.

The Flexbar is compatible with Mac and Windows devices, but can also work with mobile technology ENIAC

The Flexbar features an AMOLED touch panel measuring 9.8 x 0.28 in (250 x 7 mm) and has a resolution of 2,170 x 60 pixels. This is wrapped in aluminum alloy housing that can lay across a laptop's input area or sit beside the host device – which is connected via USB-C – on a magnetic stand.

The ENIAC team has launched the Flexbar project on Kickstarter, where pledges currently start at US$119. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from February 2025. The video below has more.

Flexbar Hands-On

Source: ENIAC