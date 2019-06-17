Tiny house fits lots of living space into small footprintView gallery - 25 images
Build Tiny's latest model is on the smaller side, even for a tiny house, but is packed with space-saving ideas. Designed to squeeze into a small suburban plot, it includes movable cabinetry, a home office, and a loft net that provides additional space to lounge.
The Larissa and Tyler Tiny House (named after the owners) is based on a double-axle trailer that features a removable hitch section to save space. The home measures just 6 m (19.6 ft)-long, which is less than half the length of the Canada Goose we recently covered, for example. It comprises a steel frame, with a cedar and steel exterior.
Visitors enter into the kitchen area. This has a fridge/freezer, sink, oven and two-burner propane-powered stove. Storage space is maximized with a large pull-out pantry and a removable kitchen cabinet on wheels reveals a hidden washing machine.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the living/dining area. This hosts a sofa with integrated storage space and a removable table, plus a cabinet with TV. A sliding door provides access to the bathroom, which looks pretty snug but does have a toilet, shower and a vanity sink unit installed.
The Larissa and Tyler Tiny House's loft areas are accessed by a space-saving ladder affixed to the wall – the thinking being that since the owners are young and fit they'll have no problem climbing up and down it every day.
The loft area includes a bedroom on one side and an office on the other. Like the New Zealand-based firm's Millennial model, it offers space for feet to dangle down beneath, making for a more comfortable workspace.
The two lofts are connected by a net that improves safety and adds some extra space to lounge around. It's an obvious idea but a good one and it's surprising we don't see it used more often.
The Larissa and Tyler Tiny House was delivered as a turn-key model ready to move in and cost roughly NZD 110,000 (US$71,600).
Source: Build Tiny
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more