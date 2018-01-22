Last July, the London EV Company unveiled an electric makeover for the iconic London black cab. The TX eCity taxi was certified to carry passengers in the UK's capital last month and the first vehicle out of the dealership has now been handed over to a London cabby.

The keys of the first TX to leave the company headquarters of Geely-owned London EV Company (LEVC) were handed over to 46 year-old David Harris from Chingford earlier today. The ex pro tennis player was one of the first taxi drivers to register for the TX electric black cab when the order books opened in the middle of last year. And LEVC reports that Harris expects to save up to £600 (roughly US$840) per month in running costs compared to his now mothballed diesel cab.



The TX is a range extender electric vehicle, where LEVC's eCity technology is made up of an electric powertrain supported by a small petrol generator. It has an all electric range of 80 miles (130 km) per charge, but with the help of the petrol engine the overall taxiing can get up to 400 miles. Since he plans regular fast charge top-ups at Heathrow airport between pickups, Harris may even be able to roll around London completely emissions free.



Each TX taxi includes enough room for six passengers, has forward-facing wheelchair access, power sockets for laptops and USB ports for mobile devices, and onboard Wi-Fi. A panoramic sun roof should help tourists get the most out of a quiet jaunt through London's city streets.

